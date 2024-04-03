Shedding light on the past

Waitati-based artist Anita DeSoto putting the finishing touches on one of her paintings. Photo: supplied

Anita DeSoto says it is essential to revisit history.

The Waitati artist’s latest exhibition, "Potion" does just that.

It pays homage to the Baroque era while highlighting the ongoing struggle for women’s rights.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said this was the second exhibition the gallery had hosted by DeSoto.

"At almost 2 metres by 2 metres in size, Anita’s paintings will fill the gallery with a profusion of flowers, figures, colour, and movement," Mrs Geddes said.

DeSoto’s work challenged traditional gender roles by inviting the viewers to question portrayals of gender by European artists of the past, she said.

Her work was full of movement and colour with paintings of flowers, fruit, children and groups of women, she said.

DeSoto has exhibited nationally for the past 20 years.

Her paintings are held in the collections of Southland Art Foundation, Pah House in Auckland and Anderson Park Public Gallery Collection in Invercargill.

"Potion" opened on Saturday and can be viewed until May 12 at the Eastern Southland Gallery.