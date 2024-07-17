Show inspired by book

Martine Baanvinger performs in Red Heavens. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A tale inspired by a best-selling New Zealand book will be performed in Gore.

Red Heavens, a solo performance by Martine Baanvinger, will be shown at the Eastern Southland Gallery next week.

It is inspired by the book Angelina by New Zealand author Gerard Hindmarsh, who wrote it about his grandmother.

The performance tells the story of Angelina Moleta, an Italian pioneering immigrant on D’Urville Island, whose fate is intertwined with the forces of nature and her deep connection with a high-born Māori woman.

Eastern Southland Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said Baanvinger performed her "wonderful" solo show Aperture at the gallery in 2021.

"She is an extremely skilful storyteller, so we look forward to her bringing Angelina’s story to life with this exciting new one-woman show."

Baanvinger settled in the Nelson region and established the theatre company DramaLAB and has been producing, writing, directing and acting in various performances including the solo shows Solitude and Aperture with Arts on Tour NZ.