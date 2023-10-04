Simple tale of super-dogs holds plenty of appeal

My knowledge of Paw Patrol comes from years of watching the television show with my younger siblings.

So when I decided that last week that I would go and watch Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie I figured I knew exactly what I was getting myself into, and I was right.

Paw Patrol can be best described as the movie to take the kids to for the school holidays. You will find yourself enjoying it no matter your age.

Whether you are a child, parent or even a grandparent, you can enjoy this movie.

It is a noisy, colourful, chirpy, good-natured movie and thankfully the good guys will always win in the end.

The story revolves around all the pups gaining superpowers after a magical meteor crash-lands in the city.

Seeing dogs with superpowers is just fun, simple as that.

By the standards set by the movie there are some scenes that are ‘‘scary’’ and Skye (the smallest dog) is the catalyst for these scenes.

She is sucked into Vance’s lair to retrieve the crystal that enables her to fly.

Skye’s friends are there for her every step of the way, an example of the great morals the narrative of this Paw Patrol story shows.

The story is predictable and simple,

but watching dogs fly around and use powers to save the day is surprisingly enjoyable.

I did however find the accent work jarring. But at the same time, this isn’t an issue at all.

If you have any spare time or are looking for something to do during the school holidays, I would recommend taking yourself to the theatre to watch Paw Patrol.