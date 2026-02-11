Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Skills session

    By Sandy Eggleston
    PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Otago Volts player Ben Lockrose (centre) helps out at a skills session for young cricketers in Invercargill on Monday.

    Lockrose, who grew up in Gore and attended St Peter’s College until he was 15 years old, is also a member of the Southland cricket team.

    The Volts were scheduled to play Canterbury in a Ford Trophy match in Invercargill yesterday.

    Taking part in the skills session was "awesome", the spin bowler said.

    "I vividly remember going to these sort of promos when I was a young fellow."

    It was important for young players to keep having fun, Lockrose said.

    "The more you play it, the more you fall in love with it." 