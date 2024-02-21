Slice of life

Photo: Evelyn Thorn

The Southern Field Days Waimumu were held last week. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn had a chat with a couple of staff members at the Thomas Green restaurant about the impact the event has had on the Gore community.

Colin Webster, of Gore (left) ... "It brings a lot of tourism into the area, which is great. Business gets better and everyone seems to enjoy the event."

Anas Mustafa, of Gore (right) ... "The event brings a lot of money into the town, and people from all areas get to enjoy the area and especially the businesses in Gore. People have enjoyed coming into our business and trying out our menu, too."