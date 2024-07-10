Southern darts champion on target for worlds

Gore woman Desi Mercer is excited to be moving up in the darts world. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Desi Mercer continues to hit the target in the darts world.

Mercer competed in the New Zealand Darts Championship in Hamilton last week and scored well.

She progressed to the final 16 in the New Zealand Open Singles category.

She placed third in the married couples category, got to the final 16 in the mixed pairs, placed second in the New Zealand women’s singles and third in the women’s pairs.

The Southland women were runners-up in the B Grade.

Mercer was the only South Islander to be selected in the New Zealand team that will head to Australia in September to compete.

She is aiming to compete in the World Darts Federation World Championships at Lakeside, in the United Kingdom, this November.

Mercer remains New Zealand’s No2-ranked woman in her chosen sport, and is No9 in the world.

She puts the prize money from her wins into flights and necessities for future championships.

Mercer is excited for her journey.

"I know I can do it," Mercer said.

"I just have to focus and keep fighting.

"There were some hard fought games I played, but I’ve got to keep going."

She said the hall "erupted" when her name was called in the team heading to Australia.

"I’m very proud of myself, because I’m getting closer to my goals.

"I love the fight.

"It’s the best part.

"I’m also very thankful to the community for always supporting me and encouraging me at every turn."

She said the talent in Gore is never-ending.

"You should always put yourself out there.

"You never know what you could do."

