Stars show pathway for Albion youngsters

Albion halfback Dylan Holland passes the ball in a game against Pioneer last month. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Young players at the Albion Rugby Club do not have to look far to see they can make it to the game's highest level.

Four players that turned out for the club in their junior days are now regulars in the Highlanders — one being an All Black.

Even more so, the pride those players take in their roots has been seen this year.

Cameron Millar in action for Otago against Canterbury in Christchurch last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The trio of Cameron Millar, Finn Hurley and Jack Taylor were snapped wearing retro Albion jerseys at Highlanders training earlier this season.

These players are now plying their trades in Dunedin and Invercargill. This group's exploits at the professional level show the pathway is there for kids with big dreams in Albion colours.

Millar had something of a breakout season for Otago in last year's NPC.

Flanker Cole Birse (7) wins a lineout for Albion during their game against Pioneer.

One of the most reliable boots in the country, he kicked the winning goal in the team's quarterfinal against Waikato and was a key member in propelling the team to the final.

He has claimed the Highlanders 10 jersey as his own this year, and remains one of the best goal kickers in Super Rugby.

Taylor has also taken a leap this year, impressing with his work-rate and form around the park.

He remains a Southlander at NPC level too, turning out for the Stags in the latter part of the season.

Hurley has been dogged by injury over the past two seasons.

However, with both Otago and the Highlanders he has shown the threat he poses with ball in hand with his electric pace and danger he poses to defences.

Alongside that trio is Ethan de Groot, the Highlanders and All Blacks loose head prop who has emerged as a star in the front row over the past six years.

Albion players prepare to pack down for a scrum against Pioneer at their game in late April.

De Groot debuted for the All Blacks in 2021, played at the 2023 World Cup, and will be a favourite for the starting No 1 jersey in South Africa later this year, and at next year's World Cup.

That is quite a quartet for young Albion players to look up to.

And there are plenty of young players following in their footsteps in the junior grades in Albion colours this year.

The club has three teams in the year 0-2 Rippa rugby competition, one in the first-year tackle grade, and another two in the year 5-6 grade.

At the senior level Albion has teams in both the division one Ack Soper Shield and President's Grade Senior C's competitions.

The division one side is being coached by Jack Pay this year, while Donald McGuigan and Craig Pullar are the assistant coaches.

Jayden Broome is the assistant manager and Michael Cowels in the medic and physio.

On the field blindside flanker Cody Sayer captains the side, while his flank partner Cole Birse is the vice-captain.

The beginning of the season has brought mixed results for the team.

Albion nabbed a 25-17 win on the road over Tokanui last month.

Most recently they were toppled by Waikiwi in last week's Thursday night duck-shooting fixture.

Compared to a number of teams in Division 1, Albion is a young side, with a few old heads passing on their knowledge.

They have the necessary never say die attitude, love playing the game, and have earned the respect of their opposition.