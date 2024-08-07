Stay connected with Total Mobility scheme

The next cab off the rank in ways we continue to connect Eastern Southland is by providing assessments for the Total Mobility scheme.

What is the Total Mobility scheme? Funded in partnership by local and central government, the Total Mobility scheme assists eligible people, with long-term impairments, to access appropriate public transport to meet their daily needs and enhance their community participation.

The scheme covers physical, sensory, neurological, psychological, or intellectual impairment. Some examples are low vision, hearing impairment, anxiety, dyslexia, epilepsy or dementia. There is no age limit for eligibility.

The scheme also covers temporary disabilities such as impairment resulting from a stroke. People with a temporary disability will be assessed periodically to ensure they continue to be eligible.

To qualify you will need to be assessed by a registered assessor.

We have two assessors at Connected Eastern Southland and we can meet you in our centre or conduct the assessment over the phone. It must be your impairment that prevents you from accessing transport to achieve your daily needs.

Assistance is provided in the form of subsidised door-to-door transport services; in the case of the Gore district these are taxi companies. Card holders have the choice of two taxi firms — Mike’s Taxis or Cabi Taxis, who have a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. It provides electronic cards to eligible scheme members that subsidise the normal transport fare by 75% up to a maximum fare. Your Total Mobility scheme card is for you to use to get around town to attend medical appointments, do your grocery shopping, visit your hairdresser, attend church services, visit friends and family — anything that you need to do to enjoy your life to the fullest without your impairment creating a transportation barrier. If you are eligible for the Total Mobility scheme, and you require a support person, you can get subsidised taxi travel for both of you when you travel together.

The assessment, and joining the scheme, are free. Call us to arrange an assessment — we are here to help.