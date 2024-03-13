Story walk book close to home

A new book on the story walk at the Gore Public Gardens has a public connection, and Gore District Library youth librarian Julie de Villiers is inviting people along. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A book featured on the most recent Gore District Library story walk has a Gore connection.

The Gore District Library’s story walk in the Gore public gardens has a new book on display to read as you walk through the garden.

This time it is featuring the book Grandpa’s Dashing Dessert, written by Morrinsville author Tania Sickling.

The book was inspired by her grandparents — two of whom lived and grew up in Gore.

Sickling said it was a "delight" to know her book had made it to a place where she had strong family connections.

Her father, Dennis Scott, was born and raised in Gore along with his brothers, father and father’s siblings.

"We were all quite chuffed when Tania’s book, which had previously featured on a story walk in Queenstown, now features in Gore, as it is the epicentre of the Scott family," Mr Scott said.

"We still consider ourselves Gore people, even though some of us have moved on from the area."

"There are still cousins in the area with families so it is great to know they can enjoy it."

The library has a new book every few months and youth librarian Julie de Villiers is keen to get people along.

"It is a fantastic way for people to get out and read while they experience the gardens," she said.

She did not know the book had a Gore connection and was "thrilled".

The book will be there until April and begins at the bird aviary for those interested.

