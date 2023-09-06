Strong support for cancer fundraiser

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith receives a donation of $1000 that was raised for the Cancer Society by Van De Water Jewellers co-owner Brad Lamb and staff.

Mr Lamb said it felt good to contribute to an organisation that does so much good for people.

"All our staff here were keen and enjoyed doing it. We just want to thank the community for coming out and [supporting] it."

Van De Water Jewellers sold a selection of jewellery and donated all proceeds from the sales.

Support for the endeavour had been stronger than expected, he said.