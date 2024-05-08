Teams clash as duck-shooting begins

The Eastern Northern Barbarians provided the highlight in round six of the Southland Premier Grade Club Rugby Competition last week when they beat the Pirates Old Boys Hawks 19-17.

The Barbarians had put in a couple of disappointing performances in their previous two games and were determined to get back on track by shooting down the previously unbeaten Hawks.

With duck-shooting taking precedence on Saturday, the games were played during the week.

On a cold, wet and windy Thursday night in Gore the locals started into the wind, but after a scoreless 20 minutes, it was Pirates Old Boys who scored the first two tries, to go into halftime leading 17-0.

Barbarians coach Bretton Taylor said his team had played decent rugby in the first half and did not feel out of it.

The Baabaas’ first converted try came after a penalty punt to the corner led to a successful lineout take and drive over the line.

The next try came from pick-and-go movements, which closed the gap to 17-12.

The Hawks scrum was under pressure and they lost prop Levi Gage to the sinbin after giving away repetitive scrum penalties.

The Barbarians then earned a penalty try from a scrum to take the win 19-17.

It was a team effort, Taylor said.

"Everyone played their part but our forward dominance was the key factor."

Loose forward Caine Taylor played the entire game in the midfield; he was joined by centre Angus Simmers in the second half who was making his first season appearance.

In the highly competitive division one competition Pioneer beat Waikaka-Riversdale Vikings 46-19 at Waikaka on Thursday night.

Pioneer began the match with the wind behind them and used that advantage to build a big lead at halftime.

Vikings flankers Blake Tippett and Lochie Chittock tackled hard all night but Pioneer kept coming.

Wyndham had another win on their home track on Thursday night against Tokanui 16-10.

Wyndham became the holders of the Cameron "Parky" Parkinson Memorial Shield that was at stake for the first time, between two of Parky’s beloved teams.

Mr Parkinson lost his battle with cancer in 2023.

Wyndham are also the current Speight’s and Wallis Shields holders.

Albion lost 41-22 in Te Anau, while in the division two competition, Waikiwi were too strong for Mataura, winning 48-5 at Les George Oval on Thursday night.