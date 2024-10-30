Town comes out to support child

Mandeville came out in force to support a child with cancer and raise $37,000 for Ronald McDonald House.

The fundraising event was held at the Mandeville Country Club.

It featured a poker run, raffles and an auction with donated products.

Fifty-two cars attended the run, and the club was packed out for the auction.

It was originally held to raise funds for Angus Grant, a local boy who has battled leukaemia, but his family elected to donate all the funds to Ronald McDonald house.

His mother Bronnie Grant said she was shocked when her son was diagnosed.

"Angus is 11, and on the 15th of July he was diagnosed with leukaemia, which came out of the blue, completely unexpected," she said.

Mrs Grant said during Angus’s treatment, the family spent a lot of time in Christchurch at the Ronald McDonald House.

"It was a long time in Christchurch, about six weeks we stayed the house, hence why the proceeds are donated there," she said.

Mrs Grant said it was a difficult time on her family, but helping hands were never too far away.

"We have two other daughters, so getting them to school and being there for Angus was tough on the family.

"But we had great support from friends and family and the community, as you can see by the amazing amount fundraised." she said.

Mrs Grant said the Ronald Mcdonald House was a massive help to their family, and was happy to see the money go to their cause.

"It was an amazing facility set up specifically for families.

"All the support structures are there to help people get through an extremely difficult time," she said.

Mrs Grant said the organisation could help in the darkest of times.

"Families who end up there it’s out of the blue. There’s a lot of emotion, anxiety, stress.

"Not only is your child unwell, you have to travel far from home.

"We just showed up at the door, they had a bed for us, food set aside, the ability of the organisation to think of and cater to everything a family might need is incredible," she said.

Mrs Grant said the event showed how people can get together for a great cause, and thanked all those involved in attending and organising.

"It just goes to prove we are a tight-knit, caring and compassionate community.

"When people are in need, we answer that call.

"For a tiny little place like Mandeville, for the amount of people to turn up and the organisation, it’s fantastic," she said.

A rugby game will beheld for Angus on November 23, at the Gore A&P Showgrounds, with an after-match function at the Gore Town and Country Club.