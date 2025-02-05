Trail ride sun brings more than 450 riders

Nice view from the top . . .There was a good crowd of bikers who took part in the Mandeville trail ride on Saturday, enjoying views right across Southland. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The weather played its part, the tracks were in great condition and it made for an all-round good time at the Mandeville trail ride on Saturday.

The event, which has been going for over a decade, drew a crowd of 450 riders from all over Southland.

One of the organisers, Morgan Tremaine said he heard a lot of positive comments from the riders about the event and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

It had taken him about a week to organise the trails throughout the area and was happy they were all enjoyed by the riders.

The trails go high up and getting to the top allowed riders to look out as far as Bluff and over to parts of Western Southland.

Entries were taken on the day, with the fine weather riders started rolling in.

With the success of the event again this year, he said the organising group would look to come back and do it all again next year.

Money raised from the event goes to the Mandeville Country Club.

