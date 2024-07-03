Turning community feedback into action

As the days start to get longer again and we revisit our 10-year vision for the district, it is good time to take a breath and reflect on some of the positive contributions that often fly under the radar.

This term, despite significant distractions and recent concerns over rates, the council has been quietly but effectively making modifications to improve our community based on your feedback.

If you think back right to the beginning of the term, in early 2023, there was a lot of conversation about the "residue" left over from the street alive project. The number of complaints that I had about roundabouts or give way signs in the wrong place seemed to fill up my inbox.

This was somewhat quietly but effectively dealt with, greatly improving traffic flow and safety. These types of changes demonstrate the council’s commitment to listening to community feedback, making informed decisions and implementing changes that benefit everyone over time.

Another more recent example is the installation of fencing around the Elizabeth St reticulation pond, a small-scale solution aimed at enhancing safety, particularly for our children, around one of our very important water assets.

I received letter after letter, had conversation after conversation about concerns, and after a long wait to get it on the agenda, I and many others are pleased to see the work completed. To some, putting up a few fences may seem minor, but projects such as these have an important effect on our daily lives and community wellbeing.

This highlights the importance community advocacy plays in driving these positive transformations, when residents voice their concerns and ideas, the council takes time to listen, deliberates thoughtfully and takes action accordingly.

This process, while at times slow, and may require patience, is what drives change.

So, let’s not overlook the small victories, whether it’s the opening of a park, the filling in of a pothole or improving safety around our assets, each achievement contributes to our town’s overall quality of life.

These successes show the pride this community has in cultivating a safe, dynamic and inclusive environment for all.