Uncovered history contains Gore links

Kerrin M. Vautier. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND ASSOCIATION OF ECONOMICS

The decision to research the lives of her grandparents led one author to discover a strong family connection to Gore.

Kerrin M. Vautier published The Music Plays On in 2022.

It tells the story of her grandparents, Archibald and Mary-Ellen Christie, who lived in Gore during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Mrs Vautier said she created the book after discovering the untold history of her grandparents while researching.

"My decision to create the book a couple of years ago resulted from some casual research online to see what I could discover about my grandparents."

She believed Archibald started work and gained business experience from an early age, she said.

The Ensign, which was called the Mataura Ensign until 1973, had played a role in her research.

"The paper’s fantastic digitalised archives enabled a wonderful exploration of my grandparents’ role in the musical life of the region as well as my grandfather’s business activities."

The Music Plays On by Kerrin M. Vautier. Self-published. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

She had tracked when and how her grandfather set up his grocery business in Gore and how he developed his products over time, she said.

"I was focused on the musical lives of my grandparents and was delighted to discover much detailed information in the Mataura Ensign about local musical programmes and performers.

"My grandparents were married in Gore and their first three children were born there. Three more children including my father were later born in Hastings."

A copy of the book had been sent to the Gore District Library and to the arts and heritage department at the Gore District Council.

"Gore obviously provided important context for my book — for example in terms of its population size, churches and choirs, performance venues, business and infrastructure developments."

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz