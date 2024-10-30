Underdog waka ama teams place in race

The new waka ama crews of secondary school students from around Gore, who made a good debut in their first paddle. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

This is something of a rags to riches story.

Just a few weeks ago, Jaki Eales was asked to find some secondary school students interested to give waka ama a go from the Gore area.

The waka ama boat was looking decidedly empty — with just two participants for the boat with any sort of experience.

But 10 more joined them coming from come from Uruuruwhenua, Blue Mountain College, Māruawai College and St Peter’s College.

After a two-day workout and three practices on the water at Clyde, two teams were formed.

It was very optimistic to enter in the event but with a positive attitude both teams did well, Te Ahika Roa coming second and Te Ahika Ake nabbing third at an event at Lake Te Anau.

Ms Eales said there was plenty of thanks going out to Uruuruwhenua and all the helpers and coaches.

She also praised the parents of the students who helped in every way they could and yelled plenty of encouragement to their whanau.

— APL