Volunteers jump in to help keep beloved local art show running

Christine O’Connor

After an emergency call to action, a 52-year-old Riversdale art show will be going ahead with the help of some new volunteers.

The annual Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition was in danger of closing this year but after organisers let the community know what dire straits they were in, more people have put up their hand to help out.

Riversdale Arts president Christine O’Connor said since the article in The Ensign she had people phone, saying they were "horrified" the beloved art show might not go ahead and.

After she called an emergency meeting on social media, nine more people came out of the woodwork.

The exhibition attracts school children and the elderly every winter and with new blood on board, it will be going forward.

"The people who came have had children who have been through the exhibition, grown up and left, and now they are wanting to be able to help and keep it going, too," she said.

The show will feature a guest artist from Byron Bay and an emerging artist award for budding creatives.

The guest artist Space Cowboy works with "augmented reality", Mrs O’Connor said, as well as performing.

"For the school children, it’s looking towards the future in art," she said.

The overseas guest is quite the entertainer she said and will appear via Zoom or video to amuse the children.

The proceeds of the exhibition fund the Riversdale Arts Centre, which has art and pottery rooms in which locals can work on their creative projects.

The centre is open two Wednesdays of every month in the evenings for people to work on their craft with a group.

The exhibition will be scaled down this year in terms of food so they can afford key features but wine and cheese will be on offer, Mrs O’Connor said.

Christine O’Connor can be contacted on 027 201 0375 for more details.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz