Waitomo petrol station opening

When one petrol station closes, another one opens.

Waitomo Group is opening a self-service petrol station at 217 Main St.

The station will open mid-March at the Curson Motors Caltex Gore site previously owned by Mel and Maree Gentle.

Waitomo Group chief executive Simon Parham said there was a lot of excitement surrounding the opening.

"We’re in rapid expansion mode, building out our network in the South Island so more Kiwis benefit from our fairer fuel pricing. Gore is one of many South Island locations that will open this year," Mr Parham said.

The station will be unmanned, open 24/7 and have eight pumps delivering 91 unleaded, 95 unleaded and diesel, he said.

He had no concern about opening a station considering there were already six other stations in the town, he said.

"There are other low-cost operators in town, but Kiwis are pretty committed to our brand, and once they start using our fuelling app and spin-to-win more off pump price, we reckon we’ll get wicked local support."

With the closure and sale of the Caltex petrol station, the business decided to take a chance, Mr Parham said.

"We’re really stoked that Mel and Maree have given us the honour of taking on their business that they loved for many years. We’re a family business too and we’ll do them proud."

A team was busy getting the station ready to open, he said.

