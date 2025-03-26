Third youth arrested over Invercargill shop robbery

A third youth has been arrested following the aggravated robbery of Invercargill shop.

Police said they had taken the young person into custody in relation to Monday's robbery in North Rd.

Four people allegedly robbed a store on North Rd about 3.30am, two carrying knives and one a tyre iron.

The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers found the youth today and took them into custody without incident, police said in a statement.

The young person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today.

Police continued to investigate the aggravated burglary and further arrests were likely.