Towering sculpture centrepiece of $18m Bluff Hill plan

A 25m tall sculpture visible from the township below is the centrepiece of an $18 million visitor attraction planned for Motupōhue (Bluff Hill).

The proposal for a "world-class visitor experience" at the Southland landmark was unveiled today by Te Rūnaka o Awarua.

Te Rūnaka o Awarua trustee Dean Whaanga said for mana whenua south was up and north was down, meaning Motupōhue was the true top of the country.

“It’s only fitting that we have a world-class visitor experience here,” he said.

Alongside the towering sculptural Taurapa (canoe sternpost), the development would include an interpretation centre, sculpture trail, walking track, digital storytelling and a new car park.

Also proposed are two pou representing tūpuna (ancestors) flanking the road to the summit to convey the significance of the site and a sculpture trail with a larger-than-life-size puka (anchor)

The Te Taurapa o Te Waka – Motupōhue Visitor Experience is part of a tourism master plan led by Great South in partnership with Te Rūnaka o Awarua and Invercargill City Council.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said the master plan recognised Bluff's potential to be a vibrant hub for the community, as well as visitors.

“It’s part of a long-held vision to highlight the cultural importance of Motupōhue. It will add real depth to what is currently on offer for locals and visitors alike,” he said.

The next step was creating a business feasibility and fundraising strategy for the $18 million project.