Warning ahead of Bluff wastewater move

The consent for Bluff's current wastewater set-up expires in December 2025. Photo: ODT

A key stakeholder in the development of Bluff’s new wastewater system has issued a warning against moving too fast.Treated discharge for the town of about 1800 is currently released into Foveaux Strait through an outfall pipe.

But the consent for that set-up will expire in December 2025, prompting the Invercargill City Council to reassess the situation.

The leading option is for the status quo, but with an extra step of passing the waste through a wetland - a move that has been backed by Te Ao Mārama and Te Runaka o Awarua.

Bluff Community Board has also supported that method, but requested the government’s proposed Fast Tracking Bill not be considered.

That was because environmental concerns could need a robust, transparent process, board chair Ray Fife said.

At a committee meeting this week Fife also shared a range of other concerns his board had.

Those included replacement of current UV light systems to better treat bacteria, exploring the extension of the outflow pipe and adhering to regulatory acts.

He called on “constant monitoring” of seawater and kaimoana, with regular reporting.

Despite the expiration of the current consent still more than 12 months away, the journey to a new one has already taken considerable time and effort.

A working group has been on the job for nearly one year at a cost of more than $750,000.

The proposed move to transport waste through a wetland before discharging means it would contact land before entering the ocean - a move that has cultural benefits.

The model would still make use of the Bluff Wastewater Treatment Plant which was built in 2000.

While discharging wastewater to land was explored, it was deemed not feasible because of cost and issues with potential sites near the treatment plant.

On October 29, a full meeting of the council will consider if the matter is significant enough to warrant a public consultation.

A recommendation will be made to request staff to proceed with concept designs for the wetland approach, as well as start work on consent.

The whole-of-life cost for the wetland option has been listed at more than $15 million.

