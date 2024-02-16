Work begins on temporary fix to save town

Environment Southland contractors work on the bar between the sea and the Waiau River yesterday. PHOTO: ENVIRONMENT SOUTHLAND

Work has begun on a possible temporary solution to the threat of a small Southland hamlet tipping into the sea.

A state of emergency was declared last Thursday in the Southland settlement of Bluecliffs because of concerns of rapid erosion from the sea and Waiau River during a king tide at the weekend.

Eighteen properties are affected, although only six are permanent residences.

The state of emergency was extended for another week on Wednesday.

The community lost about 3m of land in a day last week as the river ate into gravel, sand and bank.

Work began this week to attempt to open the Waiau River mouth to the sea to direct flow away from the properties, Emergency Management Southland controller Simon Mapp said.

He hoped it would be completed by next week.

The final cut into the bar at Bluecliffs would ideally take place at low tide.

It was hoped the bar opening would reduce erosion in the area for a while, buying time to continue conversations with the community about the future of the area.

The timing of sea swells and tides would play a key part in the success of the opening.

Meridian Energy was supporting the process by managing river flow.

"It is a highly complex and changing environment, and it’s unknown how well this opening may work or how much time this might provide the residents," Mr Mapp said.

Access was limited in the village, and Mr Mapp urged the public to avoid any unnecessary travel to the area during the state of emergency.