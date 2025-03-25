Youths arrested over armed Invercargill shop raid

Two youths have been arrested following a robbery allegedly involving knives and a tyre iron which Invercargill shop staff shaken, police say.

The two youths were taken into custody after police executed search warrants at two Invercargill properties.

They would appear in Invercargill Youth Court today, charged with aggravated robbery.

It follows yesterday's incident in which police said four people robbed a store on North Rd about 3.30am, two carrying knives and one a tyre iron.

The group allegedly targeted cigarettes and tobacco, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The two store employees were not injured, although shaken by the incident, police added.

Invercargill police were continuing to make enquiries and said further arrests were likely.