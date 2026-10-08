Mr Brett Daniell-Smith with Nurses in Aster Mecity Kochi. Photo: Supplied.

For the many New Zealanders suffering on treatment waiting lists, 360 Global Health Solutions offer access to world class healthcare at a Reasonable cost.

It’s no secret that there are often very long waits for treatment in the New Zealand public health system.

But for the many patients waiting for a hip or knee replacement, prostate surgery, and more complex medical procedures, there is an effective way to jump the queue.

New Zealand based 360 Global Health Solutions are a trusted medical tourism partner who facilitate treatment in the stunning scenic Indian state of Kerala.

The company has direct partnerships with hospitals in Kerala that are internationally accredited with the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) or the Joint Commission International (JCI).

Through those partners they have coordinated treatment for New Zealanders with a core focus on hip replacement, knee replacement, and robotic prostrate surgery. But they have also facilitated more complex medical treatments including brain surgery, heart valve implantation, and ENT procedures.

Mr Timothy Warner and Mrs Lia Warner after his bilateral robotic knee replacement. Photo: Supplied.

For New Zealander Timothy Warner, recent bilateral robotic knee replacement surgery at Rajagiri Hospital has been life-changing.

‘‘Even had we paid for private in New Zealand, I don’t think we’d have ever got better care,’’ he said.

A family company based in Palmerston North, 360 Global Health Solutions was launched in late 2024 by Managing Director Wilson George, Director of Operations Nelson George, Head of Clinical Services Dr Aksa Sara Thomas, and Head of Customer Relations Nissy Zachariah - a registered nurse.

Dr Thomas and Ms Zachariah have both worked in the health industry in Kerala.

The company was founded after they witnessed the long wait times in New Zealand. Through their connections in Kerala, they are able to assist those struggling with the public system here who also find private treatment in New Zealand is financially out of reach.

The process begins with a patient providing medical information such as reports, scans, and X-rays. These are assessed by the overseas hospital before a treatment plan and estimated cost are supplied - within 48 hours.

“After that, if the patient is happy to go ahead, we can facilitate it in two weeks,’’ Wilson George said.

Working around the patient’s schedule, 360 Global Health Solutions coordinate the process around the individual’s preferred travel and treatment timeframe, subject to availability.

For those cautious about travelling overseas for healthcare, previous patients can share their experiences, while consultations with the medical teams can also be arranged.

Mr Mark Tully and his sister Stella with Rajagiri International team afetr his hip replacement surgery. Photo: Supplied.

Patients may stay in accommodation on or close to the hospital campus during recovery, giving them convenient access to follow-up appointments. They return to New Zealand with medical documentation that can be provided to their GP.

The company deliberately focuses on Kerala, where it has established strong relationships with leading hospitals and healthcare professionals. Kerala also has a particularly strong connection with New Zealand, while its scenic landscapes, lush greenery and cultural connections make it a welcoming and comfortable destination for medical travel and recovery. Rather than focusing on cosmetic procedures, its emphasis has largely been on surgery intended to improve mobility or address significant health conditions.

Interest has increased rapidly, with the company facilitating nearly 50 hip and knee replacement cases in 2026 alone.

Patients also choose 360GHS because they value being able to speak with a New Zealand-based team who understand the local healthcare system and the experiences of New Zealand patients. Having someone locally available to explain the process, answer questions and provide ongoing support can offer greater confidence and reassurance than dealing with an overseas-based provider unfamiliar with the New Zealand healthcare environment.

For Wilson George and his team, however, the numbers are only part of the story. Behind every procedure is someone who wants to get back to ordinary life without spending an indefinite period waiting for it.

For more information email info@360ghs.co.nz, or see their website: www.360ghs.co.nz YouTube Channel: Testimonials - YouTube Facebook Page: 360 Global Health Solutions | Palmerston North City | Facebook