Southland police say they are disappointed at how many people were caught drink-driving in the region last weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, 2000 breath tests were administered and police said 20 people were apprehended for drink-driving offences: 16 around Invercargill, two in Tuatapere and one each in Gore and Te Anau.

Acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley said on Thursday the message was simple: If you’re drinking or using drugs - legal or illegal - don’t drive.

“Choose a sober driver. Call a taxi. Use public transport. Stay the night.

“One decision can save a life.”

Snr Sgt Shirley said officers would continue to maintain a strong presence on Southland roads to educate drivers and keep roads safe.

“The consequences of crashes caused by alcohol or drugs are devastating, and that’s something we as police see too often.

“If you’re heading out, plan a sober ride home for the sake of your safety and everyone else’s. We want everyone travelling on our roads to get home safely.”

The legal alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver over 20 years of age is 250mcg per litre of breath.

The limit for anyone under 20 is zero.

Police said they commend the many motorists who make the right call by arranging safe transport, and drivers should expect checkpoints anywhere and at any time.

- Allied Media