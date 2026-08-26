Picture a person wearing hearing aids. What do you see? What do they look like? How much did they pay for them? Do they look like you?

The intuitive answers to these ques­tions for many New Zealanders high­light the barriers preventing nearly 500,000 people with hearing loss from seeking treatment and improving their quality of life. That’s 58% of New Zealanders living with hearing loss who don’t wear hearing aids. With an aging population, the prevalence of un­treated hearing loss will only increase if these myths are not addressed. The team at Triton Hearing across Canterbury are on a mission to change this, smashing misconceptions, one barrier at a time.

With clinics across Canterbury, our teams are committed to delivering better hearing solutions with outstanding care and support. With experience across everything from: Free hearing checks, tinnitus management, hearing aid fittings and providing expert funding guidance.

As part of Triton Hearing’s Better Hearing Guarantee, clients have access to the very latest advancements in hearing technology — ensuring solutions are tailored to individual lifestyles, environments and levels of hearing loss.

David St George

One of the newest innovations available is the Phonak Audéo™ Sphere. Using advanced sound processing to help prioritise speech while reducing background noise. Whether it’s dinner with friends, family gatherings or busy cafés, it supports clearer conversations and greater confidence in group environments.

The Phonak Virto™ R Infinio offers a different approach. Moulded to sit comfortably within the ear canal, it delivers natural sound clarity while remaining subtle and comfortable for everyday wear.

“Life with hearing aids is so much better… I can hear the birds and noises of everyday life clearly.”– Triton Hearing Client

Now’s the time to give it a go!

Call 0800 45 45 44 to discuss your hearing with the experts or book your free hearing check.

*Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, please visit our website; www.tritonhearing.co.nz. *