For much of my adult life, I lived with insomnia.

After being attacked in my own home, in the place that should have been my safest, I was diagnosed with PTSD, panic disorder, generalised anxiety disorder and chronic insomnia. Later, my partner died suddenly and, a few years after that, I lost my home in a house fire. I never felt safe again, just panic, anxiety and chronic pain.

I relied on sleeping pills every night for more than ten years. I felt exhausted, but never sleepy. If I forgot my medication, I simply didn't sleep. Even when I knew I was safe, my body seemed unable to let go. On the rare occasions I almost fell asleep during the day, my heart would race and adrenaline would flood my body.

When Annelies shared her own story of recovering from anxiety and insomnia, I felt a small spark of hope. I remember saying, "It's okay if you can't help me. I would just be happy to feel less afraid of sleep."

Working with Annelies changed something I never thought could change. Within four weeks, I came off my sleeping medication and was sleeping naturally again. For the first time since I was a teenager, I felt sleepy at bedtime. I was able to nap and sleep deeply without medication; my energy returned, my chronic pain almost disappeared, Even my skin looks different and I barely recognise myself without the dark circles under my eyes that had just become part of me for so long.

I am so incredibly grateful for Annelies’ support and how much it has improved my quality of life and armed me with so many lifelong tools and confidence in my own ability to access healthy sleep. It wasn't easy, but it was worth it.

— A.L.B.

Contact Annelies for a free consultation:

annelies@project-pure.com

021 652 530

www.project-pure.com