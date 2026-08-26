For many denture wearers, keeping a lower denture securely in place can become increasingly difficult over time. As the jawbone naturally shrinks with age and tooth loss, the lower ridge becomes flatter, making dentures more likely to move while eating or speaking.

Unlike upper dentures, which can create suction against the palate, lower dentures rely on a much smaller area for support. Combined with the constant movement of the tongue, cheeks and jaw, this can lead to slipping, sore spots, difficulty chewing and a loss of confidence.

Fortunately, with modern advances such as milling and digital denture technology there are now more options than ever before.

Village Denture Studio's Premium Denture Care Plus package has been developed to improve the fit and stability of lower dentures, often without the need for dental implants. Success comes down to careful planning, precise digital impressions and a denture designed to work with the unique shape and movement of your mouth. Each denture is manufactured using advanced German-made, six-axis milling technology, delivering exceptional accuracy, improved comfort, durability and a more precise fit.

For those seeking the highest level of stability, implant-retained overdentures may be another option. Typically secured to two to four dental implants, these dentures offer greater retention and chewing ability while reducing unwanted movement. However, implants aren't suitable for everyone, and factors such as bone health, medical history and budget all need to be considered.

At Village Denture Studio, Clinical Dental Technician Jimmy Chao works with patients to determine the most appropriate solution for their individual needs. Whether that's a premium conventional denture or an implant-retained overdenture, the focus is on restoring comfort, function and confidence.

Village Denture Studio know that your dentures need to do more than just replace missing teeth, they should also allow you to meals, speak with confidence and smile without worry.