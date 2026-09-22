Three private, architecturally designed homes above Lake Whakatipu — each with 365-day Visitor Accommodation consent — bring a considered new perspective to elevated Queenstown living.

Queenstown has always had the landscape. Now, the alpine resort has evolved into a sophisticated year-round destination, where world-class dining, wine, wellness and adventure sit alongside some of the most spectacular scenery in the Southern Hemisphere.

From Michelin-starred dining and Central Otago vineyards to luxury retreats, lakeside saunas and restorative alpine experiences, Queenstown increasingly holds its own among the world’s great resort towns. Add first tracks in winter, long summer days on the lake and championship golf, and the appeal extends well beyond a holiday.

Set high on the hillside between central Queenstown and Frankton, three newly completed homes at 62 Middleton Road offer a private vantage point over it all.

Designed by architects Amy Hendry and Claire Paterson of Four Walls Architecture and developed by James Clarke Property, the homes step individually down the slope, each occupying its own level with uninterrupted views across Lake Whakatipu to The Remarkables.

From inside, there is an almost suspended quality — tussock falling away below, water beyond and mountains filling the horizon.

Designed around the view

The outlook was central to every design decision.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing draws the lake and mountains into the living spaces, capturing snow-covered peaks in winter, changing alpine light and long summer evenings over the water. Expansive Kwila decks continue the living areas outdoors.

Inside, the palette is warm, calm and contemporary. Open-plan living centres around a refined kitchen with waterfall-edge benchtops and Fisher & Paykel appliances, while natural tones and considered finishes keep the focus firmly on the view.

Each single-level home has three bedrooms, including a master with ensuite, a stylish main bathroom and dedicated secure storage for skis, bikes and outdoor gear. Off-street parking complete the picture.

A different approach to building

A hillside with this degree of slope demanded a smarter way of building. The homes first drew attention in May when they travelled south before being craned into position on the steep Middleton Road site overnight.

Clarke's approach — partially constructing the homes off site in Christchurch — gave the team greater quality control, less disruption for the neighbourhood and a lighter impact on the environment.

For Clarke, local expertise was instrumental.

“Queenstown is one of the most demanding places in the country to build and this site was a logistical exercise" he says. "It took a team of highly skilled contractors to make it possible, and they've done an exceptional job bringing the vision to life.”

Above it all, minutes from everything

For all its sense of escape, 62 Middleton is remarkably connected.

Frankton Marina, the lakefront and Frankton Track sit below, while central Queenstown and the airport are minutes away. Arrowtown, Wanaka, Gibbston’s vineyards, acclaimed restaurants, golf courses and ski fields are all within easy reach.

Colliers Queenstown agent Richie Heap says that balance is a key part of the appeal.

“Queenstown is a true international destination and 62 Middleton captures so much of what people come here for — the lake, the mountains and a real sense of privacy — while keeping you incredibly close to town, the airport and everything the region has to offer.”

Yours, in every season

That 365-day Visitor Accommodation consent gives each home flexibility — live here permanently, keep it as a private Queenstown base, or operate it as visitor accommodation when away.

Complete, never lived in and available now, 62 Middleton offers the opportunity to step straight into an architecturally designed home above Lake Whakatipu.

Three homes. One extraordinary outlook.

View listing here https://www.colliersotago.co.nz/residential/62a-middleton-road-queenstown-67042492/

About James Clarke Property

James Clarke Property is a private property development company creating considered, design-led homes in some of New Zealand’s most remarkable locations.

Led by James Clarke, the company works with architects and designers to create homes shaped by their surroundings, with an emphasis on enduring architecture, exceptional sites and considered design.

62 Middleton Road is the latest expression of that approach — three homes created around one of Queenstown’s most compelling outlooks.