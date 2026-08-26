Kia ora, I’m Liz – manager of the Fifth Season and host of Death Café, North Canterbury.

Talking about the challenging aspects of life, including illness, ageing, death, and dying, can be difficult. These conversations require honesty, courage, and often the support of a trusted guide.

I create safe, compassionate spaces where you and your loved ones can explore what matters most to you. Guided by your values, priorities, and goals for living and dying well, I offer support across practical, emotional, psychological, spiritual, cultural, and relational aspects of care.

Together, we can have meaningful conversations, plan ahead with confidence, and make informed decisions that honour what is important to you. Grounded in professional training and personal experience, I respect every journey as unique - and support is available at any time, in every season.