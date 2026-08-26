Specialist healthcare is evolving. Today, patients are looking for more than expert clinical care. They want timely access, clear communication and confidence that the right specialists are working together to deliver the best possible outcome. At Intus, this connected approach is redefining the way specialist healthcare is delivered across Canterbury and the South Island.

With clinics in Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wānaka, Intus has built an integrated network of experienced clinicians who work collaboratively to provide comprehensive care closer to home. Rather than navigating multiple providers and disconnected services, patients can access a coordinated team that supports them from diagnosis through treatment and ongoing management.

Intus March 2025 - R+A Creative

As demand for specialist healthcare continues to grow, so too does the Intus team. From October, Associate Professor Edmund Leung will join the Christchurch clinic, further strengthening Intus' expertise in general and colorectal surgery. His appointment reflects the organisation's ongoing commitment to expanding access to highly experienced specialists and ensuring patients across the South Island receive the care they need.

Intus brings together expertise across gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, general surgery, endoscopy, pelvic floor disorders and dietetics, with additional specialist services including bariatric and weight loss care, and plastic and reconstructive surgery available through the Dunedin clinic. While each specialist has their own area of expertise, they share a common goal: providing well-rounded, coordinated care. By working together and drawing on each other's knowledge, the team develops personalised treatment plans that consider every aspect of a patient's health.

Intus March 2025 - R+A Creative

This collaborative model is particularly valuable for people experiencing ongoing digestive symptoms. Abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, reflux, swallowing difficulties, rectal bleeding or unexplained digestive symptoms should never be ignored. While these symptoms are often caused by manageable conditions, they deserve thorough assessment to provide answers and, where necessary, begin treatment as early as possible.

Endoscopy is often an important first step. Colonoscopy and gastroscopy allow specialists to investigate symptoms, diagnose digestive conditions and detect disease early. At Intus, these investigations are supported by experienced clinicians who not only perform the procedure but also help patients understand the findings and the most appropriate next steps.

Intus March 2025 - R+A Creative

Importantly, care does not stop once a diagnosis has been made. If ongoing medical management, surgery or nutritional support is required, patients can seamlessly access the wider expertise of the Intus team. Gastroenterologists, surgeons, dietitians and other specialists work together to coordinate care, reducing delays and improving communication, ensuring patients receive the right support at the right time.

The Christchurch clinic also has extensive expertise in pelvic floor disorders, an area of healthcare that many people find difficult to discuss despite the significant impact these conditions can have on everyday life. Concerns such as faecal incontinence, constipation, rectal prolapse and obstructed defaecation are assessed with sensitivity and discretion. Access to specialist investigations alongside medical and surgical expertise allows patients to receive comprehensive care within one trusted service.

Intus April 2026 - R+A Creative

Strong partnerships with general practitioners are another important part of the Intus approach. Working closely with GPs throughout Canterbury and the wider South Island supports continuity of care, with clear communication before, during and after specialist treatment. Referrals from GPs are welcomed, and patients can also self-refer, providing another pathway to timely specialist advice.

For Intus, redefining specialist care is about more than growing services or expanding expertise. It is about creating a better experience for patients through collaboration, communication and coordinated care. By bringing together experienced specialists across multiple disciplines, Intus is helping more people access the answers, treatment and ongoing support they need, all within one connected healthcare team.