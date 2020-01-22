ARAI Te Uru Kokiri Centre and Otago Polytechnic have developed this programme to train whānau and support workers to understand how to support each other and to uplift, listen to, and help each other to be successful.

Located in Dunedin, New Zealand, Kokiri offers practical/vocational courses that equip foundation learners with the opportunity to learn employable skills in preparation for higher education or as a gateway into the workforce.

This programme is for those who wish to work with Māori and whānau in the development of a whānau-centred approach that supports whānau wellbeing.

Māori philosophies and theories of Māori wellbeing. This qualification will prepare you for entry-level work caring for or supporting people from youth to adulthood.

http://kokiricentre.co.nz/