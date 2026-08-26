At Feet First Podiatry, our goal has always been simple: to help people stay active, comfortable, and doing the things they love. Whether you’re a competitive athlete, a busy parent, a growing child, or simply wanting to move without pain, our experienced team is here to provide expert care tailored to your individual needs.

What sets Feet First apart is our diverse and highly skilled team. With expertise spanning sports injuries, paediatrics, biomechanics, rehabilitation, footwear advice, orthotic therapy, and general foot care, we take a holistic approach to treatment. Rather than simply addressing symptoms, we work to identify the underlying cause of pain and create personalised treatment plans that deliver long-term results.

Our clinic regularly helps patients with conditions such as heel pain, Achilles injuries, ankle sprains, shin pain, knee pain, plantar fasciitis, neuromas, ingrown toenails, diabetic foot care, and growing pains in children. By combining evidence-based treatments with practical advice and education, we aim to keep our patients moving confidently and comfortably. As part of our commitment to offering the latest treatment options, we are excited to introduce Low Level Laser Therapy to our range of services. Led by podiatrist Rachael, who brings specialised expertise in this area, laser therapy is a non-invasive treatment designed to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, and support the body’s natural healing processes. It can be used alongside rehabilitation, exercise programs, orthotics, and other treatments to help optimise recovery from a range of acute and chronic conditions.

At Feet First Podiatry, we believe great outcomes are achieved by combining experience, innovation, and genuinely personalised care. Whatever your age, lifestyle, or foot and lower-limb concerns, our team is here to help you take the next step toward better health and mobility.

Feet First Podiatry – keeping you on your feet, every step of the way.