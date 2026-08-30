As we get older, staying independent, active, and connected becomes increasingly important for our wellbeing. However, getting from A to B isn’t always easy, and for many older adults or people living with limited mobility, transport can become a real barrier to maintaining independence.

Driving Miss Daisy provides more than just transport, it offers a caring companion service designed to help people maintain their independence with confidence.

Unlike a standard taxi service, companion transport provides genuine door-to-door support. A trained companion driver meets passengers inside their home or care facility, assists them safely to the vehicle, accompanies them throughout their journey, and ensures they are comfortably settled at their destination before leaving.

This personalised approach helps reduce the risk of falls, eases anxiety and provides a safe, dignified experience from start to finish. It also gives passengers the confidence to remain socially connected and continue participating in everyday activities that many of us take for granted.

Many essential journeys, including medical appointments, grocery shopping, social visits, and community activities—can be difficult without the right support. Having a trusted companion transport service means people can continue accessing the services and connections that are so important to their health and wellbeing.

“For more than 15 years, we’ve seen firsthand the positive difference companion transport makes to people’s lives,” says Driving Miss Daisy Co-founder Melanie Harper, “Our goal has always been to help people remain independent, connected and in control, while providing families with reassurance that their loved ones are in caring, capable hands.”

Whether it is attending a medical appointment, catching up with friends, shopping, or simply going out and about, Driving Miss Daisy provides a friendly, reliable, and reassuring service that helps people continue living life on their own terms.

To learn more about Driving Miss Daisy’s companion transport services, visit www.drivingmissdaisy.co.nz.