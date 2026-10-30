The vibrant Selwyn Diwali returns to Lincoln Domain, this year on a Sunday, the 1st of November. This family-friendly, multi-cultural, outdoors event is free to attend, and all are welcome. As always, thousands of people are expected to enjoy the bustling, sensory and colourful festival.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The action-packed schedule includes live music and dance, showstopping performances, mouth-watering food, arts, crafts and more, wrapped up with a stunning fireworks finale from 8.45pm.

With so much to fit in, the Festival starts an hour earlier this year. From 2pm, try your hand at over 10 beautiful cultural activities, including intricate henna art, traditional rangoli, saree draping and unique crafts. Kids are welcome to take part, if you can tear them away from the bouncy castle, interactive games and fun rides.

Exhilarating stage performances start from 4pm, with over 30 live performances of Indian and multi-cultural music and dance. Enjoy everything from graceful traditional folk dances to high-energy Bollywood numbers to Kapa Haka. Bring rugs and chairs to settle in and enjoy the spectacle.

You’ll find market stalls featuring unique treasures including traditional costumes, beauty products and jewellery. Pick up some interesting and unusual Christmas gifts, or treat yourself! A highlight of the festival for many, tantalising food stalls offer an authentic feast of diverse global cuisines and sweet treats. Selwyn Diwali is proudly stepping towards becoming zero-waste, so on-site sorting systems and information will be available.

And don’t miss the glittering fireworks display from 8.45pm, lighting up the night sky in a fitting and magical ending to the evening.

This major community event is a highlight of the Selwyn calendar – mark the date, round up your family and friends, and get ready to immerse yourself in this celebration of light, joy and unity.

When: Sunday 1 November 2026, 2pm–9.30pm

Where: Lincoln Domain (outdoors), 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln

Key Facts: Alcohol-free, Family friendly, Free parking

Admission: FREE

For more info contact: Archna Tandon 021 032 0915, Surinder Tandon 021 295 1089, selwyndiwali@gmail.com

Click here: https://www.facebook.com/Selwyndiwali/ to like our Selwyn Diwali Facebook page

And share: https://facebook.com/events/s/selwyn-diwali-2026-biggest-diw/1744501213429447/ the official Selwyn Diwali 2026 event!

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