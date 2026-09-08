Farmers planning their spring renewal have an extra decision to make this season.

Selecting the best perennial ryegrass option for their farm can be difficult with so many options available. For many, that's the prompt to look hard at a pairing that many farmers are already re-ordering: RGT Hustle perennial ryegrass with the RGT18 endophyte

RGT Hustle had already made its name as a perennial ryegrass that delivers, often topping the charts for winter and early spring growth. Then RAGT paired it with something new: RGT18, an industry-leading novel endophyte almost two decades in the making.

Now, the combination is delivering across paddocks from Northland to Southland, and the reports coming back are hard to ignore.

"Every farmer we talk to is telling us what a beast it is," says RAGT Supply and Technical Manager Liam Donnelly.

"They're blown away by how it performs right through the year, and they're coming back and asking for it again. That's the bit that never gets old."

Demand for RGT Hustle with RGT18 has climbed sharply, and RAGT is forecasting significant growth again this season.

Donnelly says RGT Hustle earns its keep on dairy, sheep and beef farms alike, and it's the grass's early-season firepower that farmers rate most.

"RGT Hustle gets out of the gate and gets going while other grasses are still waking up. In national trials it's consistently one of the leading diploid perennial ryegrasses for winter and early spring production, and it backs that up right through summer."

The RGT18 endophyte is the armour on top. It deters the pests that cause the most grief in New Zealand paddocks, including black beetle, Argentine stem weevil, root aphid and porina, while meeting all animal safety requirements.

Trials show RGT Hustle with RGT18 is very unlikely to cause ryegrass staggers, with significantly less staggers risk than AR37 and standard endophyte, and a similar profile to AR1.

"The genetics of the grass is the most important part, no question," Donnelly says. "But the endophyte means that high-performing grass also repels the key insects. It's a fantastic bonus on top of a great grass."

Just as important was building an endophyte that travels reliably. An endophyte only moves one way: inside the seed, passed from one plant generation to the next.

"We wanted an endophyte with very good stability, so it transfers through the seed every time," Donnelly says.

"Some endophytes never quite get on with their host grass. We needed a good marriage, and with RGT18 we got one. That means future generations of this grass keep repelling these insects, season after season."

In Northern Southland, Robert Kempthorne doesn't need convincing. He milks more than 600 cows and runs a couple of thousand ewes, and RGT Hustle has been in his mixes for around two years.

"It established really well, and it's good and sociable with the clover, which matters a lot to us," Kempthorne says.

"Production has been yielding very well and it'll definitely be a cultivar we add to this season's pasture mixes."

RAGT is now extending RGT18 across more of its range, with new ryegrass options coming to market over the next few years.

With spring sowing decisions being made now, farmers should talk to their seed retailer or local RAGT Field Solutions Specialist about the right grass and endophyte for the pest profile on their farm.

RAGT New Zealand is part of the global RAGT family – one of the world’s leading seed groups. Established over a century ago by farmers, for farmers, RAGT has a passion for agriculture just like you do. Visit www.ragt-seeds.com/nz/.