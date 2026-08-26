Every day, the generosity of volunteer blood and plasma donors plays a vital role in the treatment of patients across New Zealand’s health system. Blood and plasma donors provide a lifeline for around 30,000 patients each year in emergency departments, operating theatres, paediatric services, oncology units, and specialist care across the motu. Because whole blood donations are separated into red cells, plasma, and platelets, one donation can support several people. Red cells are vital for patients experiencing major blood loss during surgery, childbirth, accidents, or cancer treatment. Plasma contains proteins used to treat immune disorders, burns, and serious bleeding, while platelets help people whose blood cannot clot properly, including many undergoing chemotherapies. Plasma and platelets can each be donated separately through a process called apheresis. Because blood, plasma, and platelets have different uses and shelf lives, hospitals rely on a steady supply from committed donors. If you are interested in joining NZBlood’s lifesaving team of donors, please check your eligibility and book an appointment – your donation will make a huge impact.