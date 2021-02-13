Skip to main content
More Otago qualifiers
Plenty of Otago crews will compete for titles at Lake Ruataniwha today.
Kiwis prominent in land of rising rugby
Kiwis prominent in land of rising rugby
You would be forgiven if watching the Japan Top League made you feel as if you have gone back in time.
Sparks hoping to continue improvement
Sparks hoping to continue improvement
This weekend will provide a good gauge of how far the Otago Sparks have come as a team.
Batting woes cost Otago again
Batting woes cost Otago again
Canterbury strengthened its claim to a spot in the one-day playoffs with a tenacious 54-run win against Otago in Queenstown yesterday.
Brown's problem is who to leave out
Brown’s problem is who to leave out
Highlanders coach Tony Brown admits he has selection issues for next week’s opening game, but they are good ones.
Highlanders finish better for big win
Highlanders finish better for big win
The Highlanders came home like a bullet train to easily beat the Hurricanes in Alexandra last night.
Home advantage for Currie on new course
Home advantage for Currie on new course
The battle between Braden Currie and Kyle Smith, both from New Zealand, will be the focus of the first major triathlon of 2021, the Integrity Homes-sponsored Challenge Wanaka, today.
Central to host national titles
Central to host national titles
A large influx of bowlers is set to hit Central Otago next week.
'When it rains it pours' for Elliott
‘When it rains it pours’ for Elliott
All Rosie Elliott could do was laugh after her latest misfortune.
Rodger relishing chance to shine with Nuggets
Rodger relishing chance to shine with Nuggets
This time last year Richie Rodger was not expecting to be back in an Otago Nuggets uniform.
Robinson fourth in world in giant slalom
Robinson fourth in world in giant slalom
Queenstown skier Alice Robinson took fourth place in the giant slalom at the FIS Ski World Championships in Italy overnight. It is Robinson’s best Ski World Championships result.
Hey on top of hill climb class
Hey on top of hill climb class
Mosgiel driver Chris Hey could not have done better in this season’s New Zealand hill climb championship.
Jamieson secured for $2.86m
Jamieson secured for $2.86m
Kyle Jamieson might even have enough for a deposit on a three-bedroom bungalow in Auckland’s inner suburbs, after hitting the jackpot in the IPL auction earlier yesterday morning.
Youth no bar to gaining mentoring programme spot
Youth no bar to gaining mentoring programme spot
Jess Fuller has coaching experience well beyond what her age would suggest.
Picking all the best sports exponents
Picking all the best sports exponents
Thanks to Covid-19, this year's Halberg Awards will be a celebration of the past decade. Sports editor Steve Hepburn picks his winners.
Kyle Jamieson fetches $2.86m in IPL auction
Kyle Jamieson fetches $2.86m in IPL auction
The Black Caps all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been bought for nearly $3 million in the Indian Premier League cricket auction.
Taurua to guide Ferns to next World Cup
Taurua to guide Ferns to next World Cup
Dame Noeline Taurua has re-signed as coach of the Silver Ferns through to the end of the 2023 Netball World Cup.
Vital Highlanders make most of time on field
Vital Highlanders make most of time on field
The Highlanders will want to make the most of their one and only true hit-out when they take on the Hurricanes in Alexandra today.
Broom in no hurry to retire
Broom in no hurry to retire
With role models such as Brad Thorn and Ryan Giggs, who knows how long Neil Broom can continue playing cricket for Otago?
In-form Kobori one of players to beat
In-form Kobori one of players to beat
It was touch and go there for a while but it now appears all the ducks are in a row at St Clair Golf Club this weekend.
