Medal despite gullible timing

The Caledonian Ground clock showed 11.21sec after the 15-year-old St Hilda’s Collegiate School athlete claimed gold in the junior girls event at the national secondary school athletics championships.
It was a time — while still provisional — that sent mild shockwaves around the ground.
Taking that much off Andrea Miller’s 1996 record of 11.67sec would signal a hugely impressive performance.To do so into a stiff headwind would make it all the more remarkable.
Shortly afterwards clarification was received.
A wayward seagull crossed the finish line ahead of the field, triggering the timer to stop.
While the announcer joked that "the seagull’s time still stands", it was Langsbury who had a gold medal draped around her neck later in the morning.
Her time of 11.91sec — while not quite breaking the seagull’s record flight down the course — was impressive nonetheless.
She finished well ahead of second-placed Tapenisa Havea, who ran 12.31sec.
Later in the afternoon, Langsbury claimed her second medal of the championships, a silver in the 300m hurdles.