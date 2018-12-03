Medal despite gullible timing

Sarah Langsbury leads the 80m hurdles at the national secondary school athletics championships in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Sarah Langsbury blitzed the field in her 80m hurdles final yesterday — but could not match a record-breaking seagull.

The Caledonian Ground clock showed 11.21sec after the 15-year-old St Hilda’s Collegiate School athlete claimed gold in the junior girls event at the national secondary school athletics championships.

It was a time — while still provisional — that sent mild shockwaves around the ground.

Taking that much off Andrea Miller’s 1996 record of 11.67sec would signal a hugely impressive performance.To do so into a stiff headwind would make it all the more remarkable.

Shortly afterwards clarification was received.

A wayward seagull crossed the finish line ahead of the field, triggering the timer to stop.

While the announcer joked that "the seagull’s time still stands", it was Langsbury who had a gold medal draped around her neck later in the morning.

Her time of 11.91sec — while not quite breaking the seagull’s record flight down the course — was impressive nonetheless.

She finished well ahead of second-placed Tapenisa Havea, who ran 12.31sec.

Later in the afternoon, Langsbury claimed her second medal of the championships, a silver in the 300m hurdles.