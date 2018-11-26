Moffitt breaks age-group record

Cameron Miller (Hill City-University) wins the 200m at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Cameron Moffitt will take record-breaking form into this weekend’s national secondary school track and field championships.

The 15-year-old ran a 39.78sec 300m hurdles to break the men’s 15 years Otago record at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.

It was an impressive result from the Hill City-University (HCU) athlete, who will also look to defend his junior 100m hurdles title and compete in the shot put next weekend.

HCU’s George Hamilton also impressed when he ran 9min 38.74sec to claim the men’s 13 years 3000m Otago record.

That duo was joined by Ariki’s Phil Napper, whose 2min 33.42sec was an 800m Otago masters record in the 65-69 age bracket.

Schuyler Orr won the 100m in 11.69sec, but was beaten in the 200m by Cameron Miller who ran 23.01sec. Fiona Centers’ 12.79sec was the fastest women’s time in the 100m, while Joccoaa Palmer was the best of the 200m runners in 26.47sec.

Less than a second separated William Scharpf, Josh Hou and Nathan Hill in a close 800m, Scharpf winning in 1min 58.89sec. Rebekah Greene showed her class to be the first woman home in 2min 09.41sec.

Taylor Thorne delivered an exceptional performance in the high jump, clearing 1.68m to shoot to second in the under-20 national rankings. Nathan Harrison jumped 1.74 to edge Miller by 3cm in the men’s competition.

Miller also impressed in the long jump, winning with a 6.43m effort.

Jade Zaia and Hamish Mears both had good outings in the discus, throwing 45.06m and 46.41m to win the under-20 and under-18 grades respectively.

Both also won their grades in the shot put, Zaia managing 13.45m with a 7.26kg shot and Mears throwing 14.44m with a 5kg one.In the women’s discus Zharna Beattie threw 36.17m to edge Dyani Shepherd-Oates.