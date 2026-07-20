Owen sets pace to claim cross-country title

Jake Owen strides to victory in the Otago cross-country at Chisholm Links yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

More than 100 runners descended on Chisholm Links yesterday for the annual Otago cross-country with titles on the line across senior, masters and junior grades.

Hill City-University runner Jake Owen took control of the senior men’s 10km race from the start, setting his own pace at the lead.

After the first 2km lap, he began to pull away from clubmates Thomas Weatherall and Oliver O’Sullivan, who were competing over 6km and 8km.

Owen continued to apply the pressure, faced with the challenge of keeping his rhythm along the undulating Chisholm Links.

‘‘It was tough to relax on the downhills due to the headwinds, while the uphill just took it out of you,” Owen said.

Owen crossed the finish line first in 34min 7sec, claiming his first Otago senior cross-country title ahead of Caversham’s Leon Miyahara.

Race favourite Margie Campbell (Leith) added another senior women’s 10km title to her resume.

It was a close race to begin with but Campbell gradually built her lead to come home in 40min 59sec. Compatriot Laura Bungard was second in 41min 37sec.

Leith claimed the win in both the senior women’s and men’s team races.

Triathlete Melanie Button (Leith) secured the under-20 women’s 6km title in 26min 42sec, while Eve Kelleher (Caversham) won the under-18 women’s 5km in 20min 44sec.

Eva McLean defended her under-16 title from last year, bringing her time over the 4km race down to 15min 50sec.

Oliver O’Sullivan had a commanding win in the masters men’s 8km, claiming the title in 28min exactly.

Hill City-University emerging juniors Thomas Weatherall and Caleb Dobier continued the momentum of their standout seasons by claiming the Otago under-18 6km and under-16 4km titles respectively.

Dobier now turns his attention to preparing for the track season while Weatherall is eyeing the New Zealand cross-country in two weeks.

More than 50 junior athletes competed for age-group titles, providing one of the strongest participation numbers of the Otago winter season.

Having raced Otago cross-country championships since his primary school years, newly crowned senior champion Owen said the turnout among younger athletes was pleasing.

“It was nice to see how many kids were out there racing,” Owen said.

“It’s really encouraging for the sport.”

The championships also served as an important preparation for athletes preparing to compete at next month’s New Zealand championships. — Matt Bolter