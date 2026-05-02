Top award caps off season

Holly Robinson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Paralympian Holly Robinson has capped off another standout season by winning Athletics Otago’s top gong at their awards last night.

Robinson, who was also named para athlete of the year, was awarded the Ariki Cup for athlete of the year at the Sargood Centre.

The 31-year-old won her third consecutive shot put silver medal at the world championships in India last year.

To top it off, the Taieri thrower bettered her own Oceania records in the F46 final unleashing a best throw of 12.86m.

It was her first major event — and eighth world championships — since winning bronze in the discipline at the Paralympics and added to the silver she won at the world championships in 2023 and 2024.

Robinson’s coach Raylene Bates was named coach of the year at the awards.

Middle distance runners Oli Chignell and Rebekah Aitkenhead — who recently won the Christchurch marathon in her debut in the distance — were named winter male and female athletes of the year.

National long jump champion Shay Veitch and Wanaka 400m sensation Phoebe Laker were named the senior and junior summer athlete of the year respectively.

Mel Aitken was named masters athlete of the year, Menzie Saker won all round excellence in children’s athletics, mother-daughter duo Joan Merrilees and Megan Gibbons collected development coach of the year and Laurie Hill was name official of the year.

Paul Tyson and Paula Cotter jointly won the contribution to athletics award, while long jumper and sprinter Felix McDonald was recognised for his commitment and perseverance to athletics by a senior athlete with the Squad Directors Trophy.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz