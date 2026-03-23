Walsh claims fourth indoor world title

Tom Walsh celebrates with his gold medal from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Tom Walsh has retained his World Indoor shot put title to become the all-time record holder in the event.

Walsh kept his best until last, overtaking American Jordan Geist with his fifth effort and then extending that lead with his final throw of 21.82m to collect his fourth indoor gold.

He has now won seven indoor medals, a men's record.

His winning throw of 21.82m was a season's best.

No other man has won this title more than three times.

Walsh has now equalled Dame Valerie Adams total in indoor gold medals, the two global shot put greats stand alone in their career dominance of the indoor championship arena.

Walsh has previously won gold in 2016, '18 and '25, silver in '24 and bronze in '14 and '22.

The 34-year-old is also a former world champion (outdoor), winning the title in 2017.