Breakers relentless in victory over 36ers

Thr New Zealand Breakers produced an impressive display on home court to thump the Adelaide 36ers in a dominant 109-82 victory on Saturday night.

The Breakers’ efficiency at both ends of the floor, highlighted by stellar shooting, got a result that moves them into top spot on the NBL ladder with a 5-2 record.

Led by co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who finished with a game-high 25 points on 53% shooting, the Breakers set the tone early.

Jackson-Cartwright’s precision from the free-throw line (11-of-12) and playmaking (six assists) drove the offence, while his defensive effort also helped the Breakers control the tempo.

Teenager Karim Lopez also stepped up, contributing 17 points and pulling down seven rebounds.

His versatility on both ends allowed the Breakers to stifle Adelaide’s offence, while his inside-outside scoring kept the 36ers’ defence scrambling.

Matt Mooney was efficient from the field, hitting 63% of his shots for 17 points and five assists.

The Breakers outplayed Adelaide inside, scoring 54 points in the paint and controlling the boards with 40 rebounds to Adelaide’s 25.

Freddie Gillespie brought more firepower off the bench, going 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks.

Adelaide duo Dejan Vasiljevic and Montrezl Harrell combined for 41 points, but struggled to contain the Breakers’ relentless attack.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said he was pleased with how his side played.

"We were really solid for all 40 minutes tonight and I thought the guys did an amazing job," he said.

"In Sydney we took a huge step forward and we continued that tonight. Everybody who stepped on the floor contributed."

The Breakers headed across the Tasman yesterday and are playing Melbourne United at 9.30pm today (NZT). — APL