Dominant Hoiho claim first victiory

Ahlise Hurst puts up a three under the pressure of Whai player Kaylee Smiler at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Southern Hoiho are on the board.

They were dominant in their 83-76 win against the Whai at the Edgar Centre last night, spurred on by a vocal crowd of 400 fans.

Ahlise Hurst was on fire, finishing with 20-points, including four triples, and Samantha Bowman was big again, also with 20-points and eight rebounds, as the Hoiho registered their first win of the season.

But there were contributions across the floor from the Hoiho, who were tight defensively to force the Whai into 18 turnovers.

Paige Bradley picked up 17 points and Natalie Chou hustled for nine rebounds.

McKenna Dale top-scored for the Whai with 23, while former Hoiho player Laina Snyder banked six threes in her 20-point haul.

Whai guard Ashley Joens, who has WNBA experience, was quiet only recording eight points, most of which came in the final quarter.

The Hoiho went to work early.

Bradley drained consecutive triple, and Chelsea D’Angelo added another, for the Hoiho to lead 30-8.

Big Lara McSpadden finally scored for the Whai, but the Hoiho still led 23-11 at the break.

McSpadden came into the game more in the second quarter. She set the screens to open Pahlyss Hokianga.

But Hurst refused to let the Whai go, banking nine points in quick succession from beyond the arc.

The Hoiho picked up their defensive pressure to deny the fast break.

Bradley found Bowman on the move who finished off the lay-up.

That gave the Hoiho a 45-35 lead at halftime.

They picked up where they left off.

Bradley found a deep two off Bowman’s screen and Zoe Richards banked a couple of free throws for the Hoiho to take a 51-35 lead.

They pushed the Whai to their limits, as the visitors began to tire after already playing a game this round.

Kaylee Smiler eventually scored and Snyder kept the Whai in the game.

Chou blocked a fast break, leading to the home team’s fast break of their own, and Hurst continued to pull the trigger from deep.

Bowman stole the ball from the Whai’s throw in and the Hoiho led 69-56 at the break.

Dale was called for charging as Bradley hit the deck and Chou banked the three.

Snyder and Dale kept rolling and Joens came into the game more when they needed her most.

The visitors pulled it back to an eight-point game, but the Hoiho withstood everything the Whai threw at them.

National league

The scores

Southern Hoiho 83

Ahlise Hurst 20, Samantha Bowman 20

Whai 76

McKenna Dale 23, Laina Snyder 20.

Quarter scores: Southern Hoiho 23-11, 45-35, 69-56.