Dunedin games to be filmed

Edgar Centre general manager Blair Crawford, Basketball Otago general manager Peter Drew and Glory League CEO Grant McCabe meet at the Edgar Centre yesterday as they look at the cameras for the Glory League video system will fit. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin basketballers will be able to have their own highlight reels this season.

Basketball Otago and the Edgar Centre have linked with Auckland-based business Glory League.

Glory League is a video system which films games and, in conjunction with an iPad app, creates highlight videos for players and teams.

Cameras will be installed on all seven wooden courts at the Edgar Centre and linked to an iPad.

They zoom in, follow and film the games on an automated basis.

Points, fouls, other statistics and general highlights can be tracked on the iPad, as a replacement for the traditionally-used paper score sheets.

Players are then emailed a link to their game.

That includes the full game to watch back, as well as smaller highlight videos of points and anything else that was tracked.

Basketball Otago general manager Peter Drew labelled the move a ‘‘game-changer’’.

He said the system would allow players, coaches and referees to interact better with their games.

That could be as simple as a child wanting to share an amazing shot on social media.

However, at the top level it could be used as an analysis tool.

It had been in use in various places around New Zealand for several years and Drew said all had given it top reviews.

‘‘This is an amazing opportunity for hopefully all of Otago basketball, hopefully it’s a game-changer,’’ Drew said.

‘‘Modern society these days, it’s all about technology.

‘‘Kids living with social media and everything is driven through digital media, this type of approach uses technology to enhance the game.

‘‘This is a game-changer for us to get players of all ages engaged in the sport.’’

Drew added BBO would look to use the system in as many of its competitions as possible from junior school grades through to adults.

It would also enable for easier livestreaming of games, which would be particularly useful in a return to Covid-19 Alert Level 2, where crowds are not allowed.

Glory League CEO Grant McCabe was at the Edgar Centre to have a look at the set-up yesterday.

He said all venues were different, although he expected it to take four or five days to get all the cameras installed.

The system was used on 196 courts around New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

He said it was hugely popular and 80% of players in games that used the technology would spend on average 10 minutes watching clips afterwards.

Drew said it would come at an increased fees cost of about 50c per player, per game.

It was hoped to have the system ready to go by the beginning of the club season in mid-April.