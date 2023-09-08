Hoiho players, coach prominent in league awards

Star player Ashton Prechtel (pictured here) will be sorely missed as the Southern Hoiho progress into the playoffs. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Southern Hoiho have scooped most of the Tauiti Aotearoa Basketball major awards.

Now all they need to do is go on and win the league.

They are in the playoffs but winning the competition will be a big challenge without star player Ashten Prechtel.

The American centre has been named Tauiti’s most valuable player.

She picked up a season-ending foot injury late last month, but the 22-year-old’s output has been extraordinary.

Prechtel was in the top 10 for all the important statistics.

She led the league in rebounding with 15 boards on average. Add in the 19.4 points (5th), 3.7 assists (7th), 2.7 blocks (1st) and 1.8 steals (4th) and you have a recipe for a basketball juggernaut.

She notched at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in two separate games and grabbed at least 20 rebounds on four occasions.

Her inclusion in the all-star five was a given. Team-mate Paige Bradley also made the all-star five alongside Chrislyn Carr (Queens), Mikayla Cowling (Whai) and IImar’I Thomas (Kāhu).

Hoiho coach Todd Marshall was named coach of the year for leading an impressive turnaround in Dunedin. The side won just one game in 2022.

Hoiho forward Zoe Richards picked up the most improved player title. She averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Richards spent the Tauiti offseason playing in Luxembourg fine-tuning her skills and returned a much stronger player.

Hoiho general manager Angela Ruske was named general manager of the year. She picked up the same title with the Otago Nuggets, so has the full set now.

Back-up centre Jennifer O’Connell was named inthe Rapid League all-starfive alongside Grace Hunter (Queens), Pahlyss Hokianga (Whai), Esra McGoldrick (Pouākai) and Thomas (Kahu).