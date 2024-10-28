Hoiho rally for second win in row

The Southern Hoiho have made it two in a row after a 78-69 win against the Mainland Pouakai in Christchurch yesterday.

After being down by 11 during the third, the Hoiho went on a 19-9 run through the fourth to bank their second win of the season.

Samantha Bowman finished with a double of 14 points and 13 rebounds and Paige Bradley scored 17 points.

Fresh off a 76-50 loss to the Northern Kahu on Friday, the Pouakai were looking to rebound at home.

But they unravelled under the Hoiho defence and had 20 turnovers.

It took the Hoiho until late to get going offensively, but they built throughout the game.

The Pouakai soon found their flow and held a 22-18 lead at the break.

Natalie Chou hit a couple of quick jump shots, but things started to dry up for the Hoiho from there.

The Hoiho were 0 from 13 from beyond the arc for much of the opening half.

McKenzie Forbes banged down a few triples, and everyone contributed across the floor for the Pouakai.

Once the Hoiho moved the ball,they seemed to look more settled and ate into the deficit.

With under a minute left in the half, Chelsea D’Angelo finally drained the first triple, for the Hoiho to trail 43-35 at halftime.

The Pouakai forged ahead for an 11-point lead, until Chou picked up a block, and a steal, to stop their roll.

Bradley bagged a three, Ahlise Hurst had a strong drive to the basket and added a three, to close it to two.

Captain Samara Gallaher banked a three on the buzzer for the Hoiho to trail 60-59 at the break.

The Pouakai went quiet through the final quarter while the Hoiho fired.

Hurst faked to open the paint and closed it to a one point game.

Bradley drove down the base and dropped the ball off to Bowman, who finished off.

Hurst banked a big three, and Bradley added two from the stripe, and gained a 74-64 lead.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Southern Hoiho 78

Paige Bradley 17, Samantha Bowman 14

Mainland Pouākai 69

McKenzie Forbes 17, Esra McGoldrick 15

Quarter scores: Mainland Pouakai 22-18, 43-35, 60-59