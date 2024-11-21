Hoiho unable to stop Kahu onslaught

Southern Hoiho guard Paige Bradley brings the ball down the court under pressure from Northern Kahu guard Chloe Forester at the Edgar Centre last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Northern Kahu have reminded everyone why they are the defending champions.

After losing 76-67 to the Tokomanawa Queens last week, the Kahu responded by dispatching the Southern Hoiho 91-70 at the Edgar Centre tonight.

Ilmar’I Thomas was massive for the Kahu, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Chloe Forester finished with 13 points but there were contributions across the court from the visitors.

The Hoiho just could not stop the Kahu onslaught.

Natalie Chou, who has proven her worth all season with her defensive hustle, fired for the Hoiho on offence.

She finished with 21 points and five steals.

Chelsea D’Angelo showed her fight from the bench, especially in the final quarter, finishing with 23 points

But nothing else really dropped for the Hoiho.

They finished with 21 from 59 from the field and eight from 23 from deep.

The Kahu jumped out to a five point lead early and powered on from there.

Tahlia Tupaea found Thomas on the base and suddenly their lead was 11.

They were tough to break defensively and put Hoiho guard Paige Bradley under immense physical pressure down the court.

Lill Rotunno gave up two consecutive fouls trying to contain Bradley.

But nothing dropped for the Hoiho and the Kahu continued to lead 23-7.

Natalie Chou eventually got the Hoiho on the board again, Chelsea D’Angelo added another and the Hoiho came back strong through the end of the opener.

Still the Kahu held a 23-13 lead at the break.

Aliyah Dunn was patient with the ball, waiting for it to open up for Chou in the paint to finish.

But Chloe Forester responded with a corner three for the Kahu, who held a 30-17 lead.

Thomas blocked Zoe Richards shot, and Kahu captain Penina Davidson finished at the other end to lead 32-17.

Dunn blocked Forester, and then Davidson, to stop the Kahu fast break in a brilliant individual effort.

Chou banked a corner three and Samantha Bowman finished on the reverse.

But Leger-Walker finished back-to-back threes and the Kahu held an 18 point lead.

Rotunno hit a corner three on the buzzer for the Kahu to lead 49-28 at halftime.

Davidson was called for a moving screen early in the third, but the Hoiho were unable to make anything happen from the possession.

Leger-Walker continued to pull the trigger from deep and piled on the points.

Chou worked hard for the Hoiho, scoring a good triple and hustled for everything at the other end of the court.

There will be some concern around Richards, who hit her head hard after a battle with Thomas under the paint.

She left the game in the third quarter and was not seen again.

The Kahu held a 69-47 lead at the break.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Northern Kahu 91

Ilmar’I Thomas 32, Chloe Forester 13

Southern Hoiho 70

Chelsea D’Angelo 23 , Natalie Chou 21

Quarter scores: Northern Kahu 25-13, 49-28, 69-47.