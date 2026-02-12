'Hundreds of dead birds' on Lake Te Anau shore

People and their pets are being asked to avoid the Lake Te Anau shoreline following the discovery of hundreds of dead birds.

Hundreds of dead ducks and geese have been found along the shore of the lake in the Te Anau area, Environment Southland said this afternoon.

At this stage the cause was unclear, although Environment Southland said it was working closely with the Department of Conservation and Ministry of Primary Industries in support of the response.

It was recommended people and their pets avoid the area until more information was available.

In 2024 about 100 dead birds, including 85 paradise ducks, were found on the shore of Lake Wānaka at Dublin Bay.

Dead paradise shelducks litter the shoreline at Dublin Bay in 2024. Photo: Otago Fish & Game

On that occasion Fish & Game staff found 85 dead paradise shelducks and a mallard duck on the lake margin and in a nearby paddock.

Members of the public also removed a dead black swan, nine Canada geese, three paradise shelduck and a mallard.

The swan, a Canada goose and some of the paradise shelducks were handed to a veterinarian contracted to MPI for post-mortems and toxicology tests.

Fish & Game staff inspecting the site saw no signs of physical injury causing the birds’ deaths.

- Allied Media